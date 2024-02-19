Government to order 100 electric buses for Metro Mass Transit – Bawumia

Metro Mass Transit bus

Government is hoping to order 100 electric buses for Metro Mass Transit, as announced by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the launch of the Tap & Go Transport Project on Monday, February 19, 2024, at the head office of Metro Mass Transit Limited.

This initiative aims to introduce e-vehicles to the public transport system and will be integrated with the Tap&Go system.



“This year we are hoping to order 100 electric buses for Metro Mass Transit so that we will bring in the e-vehicles...” he said.



The Tap and Go project introduces a digital card system similar to the Oyster Card System used in the United Kingdom. It involves the use of a digital card with preloaded cash, allowing passengers to pay for fares by simply tapping the card on a fixed machine installed in the bus. Additionally, a mobile app will offer a virtual card option for payment via mobile phones.



To enhance safety and monitoring, cameras will be installed in the electric buses for control room operators to monitor activities onboard.

The Tap and Go initiative, Dr Bawumia indicated, includes a Manifest System where passengers register for the card using their Ghana Card and phone number, ensuring transparency and safety.



Other features of the initiative include the ability to purchase tickets from home before boarding the bus and top-up options using mobile money accounts.



This cashless system aims to modernize public transport, improve transparency, and enhance services provided to passengers.



The Tap and Go initiative is expected to revolutionize the public transport system and elevate the quality of services offered.