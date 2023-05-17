Government to strictly implement recommendations from natural resources dialouge

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has assured that his Ministry will carefully study reports and recommendations submitted on the just ended two-day Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue and strictly implement them.

The Minister gave this assurance when he was received a communique on the Natural Resources Stakeholders Dialogue put together by the Graphic Communications Group Ltd. on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 in Accra.



Abu Jinapor in his remarks applauded the team from GCGL for bringing up such a timely programme which has been unanimously applauded by the masses as roundedly a major success.



"We at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources are extremely grateful for the leadership you have shown and your outfit in general for putting together such an all important stakeholders dialogue to build a consensus around national issues"



Recounting, the Minister pointed out that although discussions at the Dialogue were productive and comprehensive, it should not end there but rather zero in on specific issues, exemplifying the issue of having surface mining as opposed to underground mining and the question of restricting small scale mining to prevent environmental degradation, as a topic that can be critically examined.



He noted that due to the very consequential nature of the issues to be discussed, a lot more of such dialogues can be organized to think through some of these specific issues without having to make it a nationwide campaign.

Samuel Abu Jinapor hoped that the strong ties and collaboration established between the Ministry and Graphic will continue as they work together for the good of the people of Ghana and the country at large.



Managing Director for Graphic Communication Group Limited, Ato Afful, on behalf of his outfit submitting the communique said the forum which sought to have a broad consensus in getting critical stakeholders agree on a pathway to manage Ghana's natural resources, was a success.



He continued that the documents will help build a timetable to follow through the implementation of some key take-out from the dialogue.



Mr. Afful assured the Minister that he make available copies of the reports to all the Ministry’s agencies to make meaningful and sustainable results as guided by the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah