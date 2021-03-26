Government will build viable and sustainable mining industry - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Jinapor addressing stakeholders during his tour

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, says government is determined to build a viable and sustainable mining industry that will be mutually beneficial to the state and the investment community.

"The resources given to Ghanaians by God should benefit them" he said.



The Minister stated this when he paid a working visit to Anglogold Ashanti- Obuasi Mine on Wednesday, March, 24, 2021, as part of his two-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



The Minister applauded Anglogold for adhering to the local content policy, especially the engagement of a considerable number of the local workforce at the mine.



He made reference to some concerns raised earlier by operators of large-scale mining companies such as Valued Added Tax(VAT) on Exploration and nefarious activities of illegal small-scale miners.



He expressed optimism that interventions by the Ministry and the Minerals Commission with the Chamber of Mines would yield a fruitful outcome to resolve the issues.



He stated, " The only way we can make progress is for us to work in partnerships.

"This will help to enhance performance in the lands and natural resources sector".



Mr. Eric Asubounteng, the Managing Director of Anglogold Ashanti, on his part, lauded the efforts of the Minister and his team, saying that it would support the government to achieve the desired result in the mining space.



At a separate meeting with small-scale miners, the Minister re-affirmed his commitment to partnering them to guarantee their mine rights and promote environmental sustainability



" I came to seek your support to help curb the illegal mining activities and not to destroy your work," he assured.



