2
Menu
Business

Government will protect incomes and pensions of workers - President Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government will protect working incomes and pensions.

He said this in his address to workers during the commemoration of the National May Day in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the Debt Exchange Programme is critical to restoring the fiscal strength of the economy’’.

He added that steps are being taken to ‘’mitigate the impact of the Domestic Debts Exchange Programme’’ on the Financial Sector and Institutions.

Annually, May 1 is celebrated as Labour or Workers Day across the world to recognize and appreciate the contributions of labour in nation-building across the globe.

This year’s celebration would be on the theme: “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.”

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: