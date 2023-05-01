Government will protect incomes and pensions of workers - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the government will protect working incomes and pensions.

He said this in his address to workers during the commemoration of the National May Day in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the Debt Exchange Programme is critical to restoring the fiscal strength of the economy’’.



He added that steps are being taken to ‘’mitigate the impact of the Domestic Debts Exchange Programme’’ on the Financial Sector and Institutions.



Annually, May 1 is celebrated as Labour or Workers Day across the world to recognize and appreciate the contributions of labour in nation-building across the globe.



This year’s celebration would be on the theme: “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.”

