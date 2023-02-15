Government working to pass comprehensive consumer protection law – Abu Jinapor

Caretaker Minister of Trade and Industry, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The caretaker minister of Trade and Industry, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said government is rigorously working to soon pass a comprehensive law to deal with consumer protection in Ghana.

According to him, the new Consumer Protection Bill is ready and will soon be submitted to Cabinet for its consideration and then head to Parliament for passage.



The caretaker minister made this known when he delivered a statement on Consumer Protection before lawmakers in Parliament on February 15, 2023.



Underscoring the importance of consumer protection, the Minister pointed out that most people in today’s world depend on goods and services provided by others, making it imperative to protect the interest of consumers and ensure fair trading.



He said the current legal and regulatory framework for the protection of consumer rights is fragmented in different pieces of legislation, with different bodies overseeing different aspects of consumer protection.



According to Abu Jinapor, the current state of affairs, is unsatisfactory, and has led to significant part of the market remaining unregulated, leading to a constant violation of consumer rights without adequate remedy.

He identified jurisdictional conflict among the various regulators on consumer protection, lack of consumer awareness, lack of access to the courts, and absence of low-cost, quick, and accessible fora and methods for resolution of consumer complaints, as some of challenges with consumer protection in the country.



Drawing from international best practice, the Minister said the world is at a stage where a single legislation on consumer protection, with a single consumer protection authority is the norm.



He said the overarching objective of the Bill, which is ready for Cabinet, is to protect, secure and defend the rights of consumers, through a structured institutional mechanism and legal framework, that will ensure that consumers play a significant role in keeping erring businesses in check, promote competition, and ensure regional integration through digital trade and e-commerce.



When passed, the law will, also, create a Consumer Protection Authority to facilitate consumer redress, establish codes of practice on advertising and labelling, educate consumers on their rights, strengthen consumer-oriented organizations, and ensure effective representation of consumers on decision-making bodies.



The Minister however called on Parliament to support the Bill when presented to the House to ensure effective and adequate protection for the rights of consumers.

Members of Parliament from both sides of the House, who contributed to the Statement, lauded the Minister for apprising the House on the progress of the Bill.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, underscored the importance of the Bill and expressed his optimism that the whole House will support the Bill when presented to the House.



Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin also commended Abu Jinapor and urged other Ministers to emulate him and constantly update the House on matters pertaining to their ministries.