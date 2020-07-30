0
Thu, 30 Jul 2020

Govt budgeted GH¢40.3m for basic uncooked food items but spent GH¢42.2 million

Ken Ofori Atta13224311 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Mr  Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has told Parliament on Wednesday, July 29, that during the lockdown period the government budgeted GH¢40.3 million for basic uncooked food items but spent GH¢42.2 million.

He also clarified that government used GH¢12 million to feed the vulnerable in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions during the three-week COVID-19 lockdown period. He said that: “It is truly unfortunate that an attempt has been made to politicise the issue of providing food for our brothers and sisters in need during the lockdown”, adding: “It is also unfortunate that the impression has been created that the total amount of GH¢54 million was used for hot meals over the three-week lockdown period.”

Mr Ofori-Atta explained: “We estimated we would need an amount of approximately GH¢40 million to provide hot meals to the vulnerable at GH¢5 per pack during the lockdown period. However, we spent GH¢12 million on hot meals including the cost of distribution.”

He noted that the “government budgeted GH¢40.3 million for basic uncooked food items. We spent GH¢42.2 million”.

“It is this GH¢12 million spent on hot meals and the GH¢42 million spent on uncooked food items that gave a total of GH¢54 million as stated in the mid-year review”.

“The GH¢12.1 million for hot meals served 150,000 people during the lockdown [period], including the cost of transportation and other operational cost.”

