Business News

Govt disburses GH¢400m out of the GH¢600m stimulus package

Logo of NBSSI

The Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale industries (NBSSI), Kosi Antiwaaa Yankey-Ayeh, has disclosed that GH¢400 million out of the earmarked GH¢600 million COVID-19 stimulus package has been disbursed to small and medium-scale enterprises (SME) that applied for the government package.

The government earmarked GH¢600million to support SMEs deal with the ravages of COVID-19.



Speaking on TV3’s New Day Monday, September 14, Ms Yankey-Ayeh said “about GH¢400 million has been pushed”.

She further indicated that “there were micro businesses categorized as the ADOM ranging from 1-2000 applicants”.



“And if we look at that range, about 186,000 have benefited from the ADOM and ANIDASO ranges received GH¢300,000 for the support for the beneficiaries and 15,301 beneficiaries have also received their support.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.