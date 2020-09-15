0
Business News Tue, 15 Sep 2020

Govt disburses GH¢400m out of the GH¢600m stimulus package

The Executive Director of the National Board for Small Scale industries (NBSSI), Kosi Antiwaaa Yankey-Ayeh, has disclosed that GH¢400 million out of the earmarked GH¢600 million COVID-19 stimulus package has been disbursed to small and medium-scale enterprises (SME) that applied for the government package.

The government earmarked GH¢600million to support SMEs deal with the ravages of COVID-19.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day Monday, September 14, Ms Yankey-Ayeh said “about GH¢400 million has been pushed”.

She further indicated that “there were micro businesses categorized as the ADOM ranging from 1-2000 applicants”.

“And if we look at that range, about 186,000 have benefited from the ADOM and ANIDASO ranges received GH¢300,000 for the support for the beneficiaries and 15,301 beneficiaries have also received their support.”

Source: 3 News

