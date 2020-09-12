Business News

Govt gives update on 'Okada' legalization, consultation to resume in October

Whiles the opposition National Democratic Congress is canvassing for votes at the back a promise to legalize Okada business, the current New Patriotic Party government through the Ministry of Transport says it is already in the process to see the legalization of the business.

In press a statement dated Friday, September 11, 2020, the ministry says it has completed the first round of consultations into the matter and is set to continue with the second phase in October.



According to the Ministry, the current government between March and November 2019, have held consultations with various organizations, regional administrations and local authorities in parts of the country but had to suspend the exercise due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.



With government steadily easing the COVID-19 restrictions, the ministry says it will commence the second phase of the exercise in the 6 newly created regions, as well as consult other key interest groups and civil society organizations, after which a report will be presented before Cabinet for consideration.



Read the Ministry’s full release below



STATEMENT ON OKADA OPERATIONS



The Ministry of Transport has taken notice of public debate on the legality of the Okada business. The Ministry, therefore, wishes to inform the general public on the following:



1. The law which makes Okada operations illegal, the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, L.I.2180, was passed in 2012 by the then NDC administration under former President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



2. The Akufo-Addo Government, upon assumption of office, sought to assess the implementation of the Road Traffic Regulations, and, in the process, needed to consult stakeholders, industry players and interest groups on the provisions in the law.



3. Accordingly, the Ministry, between March and November 2019, held consultations with various organizations, regional administrations and local authorities at the following venues:



i. Greater Accra Region, Accra – Ghana Shippers' Authority

ii. Volta Region, Ho – RCC Conference Hall



iii. Eastern Region, Koforidua – RCC Conference Hall



iv.Western Region, Takoradi – SSNIT Conference Hall



v. Central Region, Cape Coast – RCC Banquet Hall



vi. Bono Region, Sunyani – University of Ghana Learning Hall



vii. Ashanti Region, Kumasi – GNAT Hall



viii. Upper East, Bolga – RCC Conference Hall



ix. Northern Region, Tamale – Radash Conference Hall



x. Upper West, Wa – Regional Library Conference



Hall

The following groups were also part of the consultation exercise:



I. Ghana Institute of Planners



ii. Ghana Automobile Dealers Association



iii. Ghana National Association of Driving Schools



iv. Ghana Association of Driving Instructors



v. National Road Safety Authority



vi. Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority



vii. Motor Traffic and Transport Department.



viii. Okada Riders Association



ix. Ghana Insurers Association

x. Ghana National Fire Service



xi. National Ambulance Service



xii. Ghana Red Cross Society



xiii. National Disaster Management Organization



xiv. Road Safety Advocates



xv. Transport Unions (GPRTU, GRTCC, PROTOA, etc.), and others



4.



In addition, four (4) major hospitals namely Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital were visited to obtain firsthand information on the toll of Okada related injuries on the administration and operations of the health facilities.



5.



Consultation was also held with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in November 2019 at the Ghana Journalist Association Press Centre in Accra.

6. The 2nd phase of the consultations is to engage stakeholders in the six (6) newly created regions of Bono East, Ahafo, Western North, Savannah, North East and Oti Regions. Other key interest groups and civil society organizations would also be consulted. They include the following:



I. Center for Democratic Development (CDD)



ii. Danquah Institute,



iii. Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG)



iv. Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC)



v. Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA)



vi. Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA)



vii. And Political Parties



7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the final stage of the stakeholder engagement is expected to commence in October 2020, and a report presented before Cabinet for consideration.

