Govt launches ¢100bn Ghana CARES programme

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprise support initiative in Accra.

The programme, which is also known as the “Obaatan Pa” is a ¢100 billion development initiative designed by the government to mitigate the economic challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.



Describing the “Obaatan Pa” programme as “ambitious and unprecedented”, Akufo-Addo reiterated that the roll-out of the programme over the next three years is part of the government’s resolute steps to get the economy back on track.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also pledged his commitment to building an all-inclusive Ghana.



“Fellow Ghanaians, I pledged to build a Ghana that works and gives every one of us the opportunity to improve our lives. Over the last 3 years and 10 months, my government has done exactly that. We have stabilized the economy to create the enabling environment for business”, he said.

He further stated that the initiative which is sequenced in two phases is his government’s “Ghana beyond Aid” agenda in action.



“This three and a half year, two-phased ¢100bn Ghana CARES “Obaatan Pa” Programme is Ghana Beyond Aid in action! We must take advantage of the opportunity the pandemic has afforded us to do things differently.”



Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo spoke on behalf of the president.



Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta who also addressed the audience at the launch said the Ghana CARES Programme offers the country a road map towards fiscal consolidation as well as re-imagine and re-envision the future like never before.