Govt launches ‘re/START’ initiative to train 10,000 young people in emerging technology

The re/Start initiative introduced by the government of Ghana

Source: Serwaa Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan, Contributor

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, launched the re/Start initiative at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI- support of the World Bank to train 10,000 young people and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in digital skills to help them harness the limitless potential of emerging technologies and digital skills.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Director-General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), Dr. Collins Yeboah-Afari disclosed that the re/Start initiative is an AWS digital skills programme, collaborated between Smart Africa Digital Academy (SADA) and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD).



With the support of the World Bank, the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), is set to run a series of ICT-related courses for Accra, Sunyani, Kumasi, and Bolgatanga.



Dr. Yeboah Afari indicated that the first phase of the re/Start initiative will train 1,550 young in the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), Data Analytics – Power Business Intelligence (BI), Data Analytics using Python, Data Science, Cybersecurity Operations, Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Amazon Web Services – Certified Cloud Practitioner Certification (AWS CCP).



Dr. Yeboah-Afari added that there is a pressing need to equip the youth, unemployed or underemployed individuals, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and furlough workers with Digital skills to prepare them for the global job market in ICT and also create an enabling environment for Ghanaian youth and entrepreneurs to thrive in the global technology ecosystem through digital skilling. According to him, a report from the United Nations estimates that 90 percent of future jobs will require some form of ICT skills or background, with recent studies indicate that globally, there are over 58 million net new jobs, in areas such as data analysis, software development, Cyber Security, and data visualization among others,”

During her keynote address, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful highlighted that the RESTART initiative will play a crucial role in investing in the future of the youth. She emphasized that the initiative is poised to not only contribute to the development of a stronger society but also to foster a more competitive labor market. The minister's remarks underscore the significance of initiatives like RESTART in shaping a resilient and skilled workforce for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.



Speaking on behalf of the Minister, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisations, Alex Yaw Arphul revealed that the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has been actively promoting entrepreneurship in the tech and STEM sectors, providing support, funding, and mentorship to young innovators and startups.



“We believe that fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem will not only create jobs but also stimulate innovation, thereby enhancing our competitiveness on the global stage. Through these endeavors, we aim to create a conducive environment for young Ghanaians to thrive, innovate, and contribute to the digital transformation of our nation", he said.



The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE), is the ICT Capacity building agency of the Government of Ghana. Established 20 years ago, the GI-KACE core mandate included delivery of globally benchmarked training; core technical research leading to innovations for Information Communication Technologies for Development (ICT4D) solutions; provision of consulting services as well as managing key networks and events for the IT community in Ghana and West Africa.