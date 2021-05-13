Govt must support palm oil industry to create more jobs - Paul Kwabena-Amaning

President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amanin

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

President of Artisanal Palm Oil Millers and Outgrowers Association of Ghana, Mr. Paul-Kwabena-Amaning, is urging the government to invest in the palm oil industry to boost the economy.

The Ministry of Trade will receive Two hundred and Eighty-two million Ghana cedis (Ghs282,000,000.00) to pursue various interventions in which he said some of the monies should be channeled to the palm oil industry sector to create employment for the Ghanaian youth.



Mr Amaning also noted that if government invests in the sector, about 1.5 million Ghanaians can be employed which will reduce the unemployment rate in the country.



“If we are able to contain the palm industry, we can employ about 1.5 million people, it can solve Ghana’s unemployment issue,” Paul-Kwabena-Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“Surprisingly, Ghana imports oil from Malaysia but we have the capacity to produce, I can tell you for a fact that the previous government did not do well in the palm industry because we have the land, the weather is okay so what else?



The Association which is the sole distributor of palm oil to all Senior High Schools under the free SHS policy in the country wants government to intervene by helping farmers and the industry to produce in large quantities to supply to industries as well.