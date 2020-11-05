Govt promises pension scheme for cocoa farmers

File photo of cocoa farmers on a plantation

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the government would establish a pension scheme for cocoa farmers.

He said, just like teachers and other workers who enjoyed retirement benefit, the government wanted the farmers to enjoy a good life after they could no longer work on their farms.



Dr Bawumia said this when he addressed a durbar of Chiefs and people of Santrokofi, Lolobi, Likpe and Akpafu Traditional Areas as part of his tour of the Oti Region.



He said the creation of a District for the traditional areas was a monumental moment in the history of the four areas, adding that creation of a Constituency would follow soon.



The Vice President said the creation of a District for the areas was because they were left behind in terms of development such as education, health, roads network and infrastructure.



"We are building a new Ghana and one of the most advanced countries in the world."

He said the government's transformation agenda was an inclusive one, where every citizen would have a feel of the development outcomes.



Dr Bawumia said the restoration of teachers and nursing trainee allowances, as well as the implementation of an ambulance system, were meant to make sure every constituency benefited.



"Over 76 factories have been supported and built and by 2022, every District shall have a factory," he said.



Nana Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, the Oti Regional Minister, noted that the creation of the Region and the Guan District would expand development throughout the areas as well as transform lives of the citizens.



Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area, commended the government for the development projects in the traditional areas.

He said that despite the projects, the four traditional areas had infrastructure development deficit.



The Paramount Chief appealed for the refurbishment and upgrade of Likpe Bakua health centre to a district hospital.



He said the Senior High Schools in the four traditional areas had not seen any major developments and asked for their renovation and supply for more educational materials.



Nana Alloh called for construction works on the area's roads and expansion of water systems to benefit more residents.