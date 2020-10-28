Govt selects Mabey Bridge as preferred supplier for 89 bridges programme

Roads and Highways Minister, Mr. Amoako Atta

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Roads and Highways, has signed a contract with Mabey Bridge of UK, to facilitate the delivery of 89 modular, steel, emergency-response bridges to be rapidly deployed across Ghana.

The signing ceremony took place on 9th October 2020 and was witnessed by representatives from the British High Commission to Ghana.



The £43m bridge programme, forming a key part of discussions at the third UK-Ghana Business Council held in Accra in October 2019, has been developed by the Ministry as part of its strategy to improve connectivity for rural communities to enable quicker, safer and more efficient access to employment, education, and healthcare.



The bridge programme involves the design, manufacture and delivery of emergency modular bridges over two years for use in strategic locations across the country. It also incorporates a comprehensive training package for local engineers and technicians delivered by an expert qualified bridge installation engineers, both in the UK and in-country.



Notable contributions from the dignitaries present at the ceremony included;



lain Walker British High Commissioner to Ghana:



“89 bridges deployed across the country shows the strength of the UK-Ghana partnership; a long-term partnership working for the long-term benefit of Ghana. “Developed at the third UK-Ghana Business Council in 2019, this deal will improve connectivity for communities across the country, making the daily journeys to school and work both safer and faster.

“Together we are committed to creating opportunities that move beyond aid and towards the trade and investment relationships which drive economic growth and local job creation.”



Hon. Kwasi Amoako — Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways:



“This signing ceremony represents another landmark in the Government’s commitment to ensure that rural communities benefit from the provision of superior infrastructure to improve their livelihoods”



Adam Afriyie Her Majesty’s Trade Envoy for Ghana said:



“UK partnerships with Ghana such as the Mabey Bridge emergency bridge supplies demonstrate the effective collaboration between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Ghana.



“This project shows the UK’s ability to mobilise the best of our shared expertise, with the technical skills to offer world-class solutions, to the increasing need for improving infrastructure in Ghana to support its development. “1 am so pleased to see a project advanced by the UK-Ghana Business Council, now made possible with support from the UK Government.”

Michael Treacy Mabey Bridge CEO:



“We are delighted to be working with the Government of Ghana to help expedite and successfully implement this urgent, high-profile project. Sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure is critically important to post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation, and we very much look forward to working in partnership with the Ghanaian government to deliver this ambitious programme.”



Tema-Aflao Road Project(Phase 1)



On 23rd September 2020, representatives from the British High Commission witnessed the signing of a contract between the Ministry of Roads and Highways and BHM working with Nurizon international of the UK and Aurecon Africa to construct the Tema – Aflao road project (Phase 1).



The project is expected to employ more than 500 Ghanaians providing them with extensive training.