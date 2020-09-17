Business News

Govt suspends law banning importation of salvaged cars

The law was scheduled for implementation on November 1, 2020

Implementation of the law that bans the importation of salvaged vehicles and those older than 10 years into Ghana has been suspended.

The Tema Regional Chairman of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), Alex Asiamah, told Citi News that the suspension was announced by the Customs Commander at the Tema Port.



Mr Asiamah told Citi News that “Just this evening I received information informing the general public, stakeholders and the importing public that, Customs will continue to do their normal clearance of such vehicles. So, the importers can go on with their business of importing such cars. So that’s the news at the moment. It is coming from the Ministry [of Finance], but through our sector commander, the Assistant Commander of Customs in Tema.”

Implementation of the law, the Customs Amendment Act, 2020, had been scheduled to start on November 1, 2020.



The law, among other things, provides incentives for automobile manufacturers and assemblers registered under the Ghana Automotive Manufacturers Programme and prohibits the importation of salvaged motor vehicles and cars over ten years of age into the country.

