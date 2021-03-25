Govt to negotiate with public sector workers on wage increment – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister designate, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government will head to the negotiation table on the increment of wages for public sector workers.

According to the Mr Ofori-Atta, government would ensure that it strikes an even balance with its resolve to increase wages.



Responding to a question during his ministerial vetting on Thursday, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “We are clearly aware of the level of salaries that we have for our people and we also know the impact on our revenue and by all we strike a balance that is sustainable to support us.



“So, let me assure, Mr Chairman that we would not compromise on fair negotiations and there has to be negotiations.”



Ken Ofori-Atta’s comments after a Technical Adviser at the Finance Ministry, Dr Samuel Ashong told workers in the public sector not to expect a significant increment in their wages for a number of years.

He averred that the ministry currently does not have the requisite funds to meet the demands of workers.



“If you look at the 2021 Budget, COVID-19 is not expected to abate until the end of 2023 and we’re all looking to be tightening our belts for a while and people should not be expecting huge wage increases in the course of the next few years. This is because we don’t have money to pay for it,” Dr Ashong noted.



“You’ll realise that between wages and compensations for employees and unencumbered domestic revenues, if you net up all the mandated transfers which are required by law, talk of GETFund transfers, National Health Insurance, District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), the rest which is left is not enough to pay for wages and salaries, goods and service, social intervention programmes, that portion alone is not enough to pay for even wages and salaries,” he explained.