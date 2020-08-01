Business News

Govt to resource GIPC to make it more effective – Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, has revealed that the government will be resourcing the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) in order to make it more effective than it has been over the period.

The GIPC, he said, is expected to help government generate the needed revenue for the development of the country, hence the decision to resource the centre.



Mr Ofori-Atta told journalists in parliament that: “the GIPC will be resourced to make it more effective than it has been.”



The GIPC is a Government agency, responsible under the GIPC Act, 2013 (Act 865): to encourage and promote investments in Ghana, to provide for the creation of an attractive incentive framework and a transparent, predictable and facilitating environment for investments in Ghana.

The object of the Centre is to; Create an enhanced, transparent and responsive environment for investment and the development of the Ghanaian economy through investment; and; Encourage, promote and facilitate investment in the country.









