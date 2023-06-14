Govt to support private sector to enhance local production of infant foods - K.T Hammond

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has said government is poised to support the private sector to enhance the local production of infant foods in the country under its One District One Factory programme.

This, he said, will reduce the number of import bills on infant food.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, KT Hammond noted that the import bill for the preparation of infant foods which stood at about US$25 million in 2021 witnessed a sharp decline to US$20 million in 2022.



He lauded some private companies producing nutritious, fortified blended infant foods locally.



"Mr Speaker, the import bill for preparations for infant foods which was approximately US$25 million in 2021 reduced to US$20 million in 2022. Mr Speaker, in this regard, government will continue to assist the growth of the food sector through targeted interventions, especially companies specializing in the manufacturing of food preparations for infant use," he said.



"This will further reduce the import bill on infant food preparations. Speaker, more specifically, government is supporting the private sector to enhance the local production of food preparation for children. This is proudly through the 1D1F programme..." the Trade and Industry Minister stated.

Government's One District One Factory initiative seeks to establish a factory in all districts across the country.



This, according to the government will boost local production which will subsequently, improve its industrialization agenda.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 25, 2017, launched the 1D1F programme at Ekumfi in the Central region.



He then cut sod for the commencement of the first factory, Ekumfi Fruits and Juices.



In 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that 106 out of 278 factories under his government's 1D1F initiative were operational.

He added that 148 factories were under construction while 24 were at the mobilization stage.



The president made this known during the 2022 State of the Nations Address in Parliament.







ESA/FNOQ