Greater Accra executive branch of GUTA dissolved

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has dissolved the Greater Accra regional branch executive of the association.

The decision was arrived at a crisis meeting by the National Council of Elders of GUTA in consultation with the National Executive Committee on Thursday, 9 July 2020.



The Greater Accra Executive branch was dissolved due to “serious breaches of the association’s code of ethics and lack of unity among the executives” a statement from GUTA said.



The public, especially the trading community has been cautioned that anyone who deals with any of the old executive's doe so at his own risk.

The statement said all communications to the Greater Accra region should be channeled to the interim management committee on the following numbers: 0208179330; 0244686163; 0208157995, 0244625743; 0244628237; 0502614945; 0244463942



Read the response from GUTA's Greater Accra regional branch:





