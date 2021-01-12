Green start for local bourse as two counters advance

The benchmark index advanced by 11.74 points (+0.73%) on the back of two counters to close the holiday-shortened week at 1,955.78 with a 0.73% year-to-date return while the market capitalization increased by +0.32% to settle at GH¢54.55 billion.
Standard Chartered (+1.16%) pushed the GSE Financial Index upward by 4.44 points (+0.25%) to close at 1,787.20 with a 0.25 % year-to-date return.
The SAS Manufacturing Index recorded no gains or losses, closing the week at 1,701.33 with a year-to-date return of 0.00%.
MTN Ghana (+1.56%) completed the gainers’ chart this week at GH¢0.65.
Trading activity strengthened as 70,205,313 shares valued at GH¢46,030,382 changed hands from 30,218,537 shares valued at GH¢13,598,638 last week.
MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 99.09% of the total volume traded and 97.92% of the total value traded.
We expect trading activity to surge.
- An analysis of some key factors towards Ghana's development
- Put contributions in high yielding portfolios - Labour consultant to SSNIT
- Trading at Madina Market takes a nosedive after Christmas
- Ghana’s growth rate revised to 14 percent
- Ghana must avoid ‘resource nationalism’ to benefit from gold, says economist
- Read all related articles