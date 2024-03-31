Group heads to court over ex-GRA boss’ 27 months in office without contract

Executive Director for Mass Action for Sustainable Development in Africa, Atik Mohammed has served notice that he will take legal action over circumstances that led to the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, working for some 27-months without a contract despite passing retirement.

According to the leader of the pressure group, it is important for the courts to determine whether it was right for Dr. Owusu-Amoah to have drawn salary for the period without a contract of employment.



“We need to test the law on these issues and be sure that if the law says that our monies that they received is right then we can let it go. But if indeed without contract you cannot spend our money and you ended up receiving the money then you need to face the law,” he said



It emerged during a sitting of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that the now former GRA boss after reaching the mandatory retirement age, remained in office for months without a contract to his name.



This according to Atik is a matter that cannot be swept under the carpet as it caused financial loss to the state.



“It is not enough to say that you have been sacked so you are going home and everything ends there.

"What about the 27 months you were there drawing salary without a contract. How do you justify this?” he questioned.



He expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for allowing such a situation to occur under his watch.



“What makes it painful is that what was sold to us is that this is a man that works with the rule of law, he is a disciplinarian and all that. But none of that has been seen. Everybody is doing what they like in this government...



“It was part of the menu of products that was sold to us, that he is a no-nonsense man. So how do you end up doing this in the government of a no-nonsense person?” he questioned.





GA/SARA



