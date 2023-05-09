Guinness Ghana shuts down over GH¢6m debt owed GWCL

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, disconnected water supply to the head office of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited.
Guinness Ghana Breweries, according to a Joy News report and monitored by GhanaWeb Business owes the Ghana Water Company Limited an amount of GH¢6.7 million.
The shutdown of the breweries company forms part of GWCL's revenue mobilization exercise.
"The Ghana Water Company Limited has disconnected water supply to the company. They owe GHC6.7million as at March," JoyNews said.
The Guinness Ghana Breweries is yet to comment on the shutdown.
