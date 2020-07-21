Press Releases

Guzakuza has launched Ignite 2020 to support 100 women in Agribusiness in Africa

The initiative was outdoored yesterday

Guzakuza has launched Ignite 2020 a crowdfunding programme designed to raise capital to support 100 women in Agribusiness in Africa.

The initiative which was outdoored yesterday on Zoom will help mobilize funds via gofundme, Alexpay & Facebook to cushion women in Agribusiness during the coronavirus pandemic.



Also at the event, the call for application for ignite 2020 was launched to enable women who qualify for the programme to sign up.



Ignite is a model Agri-accelerator Ignite is for women in Agribusiness under 40 years old and it is implemented and tested in full in Accra, Ghana. Ignite raises public and private funding to finance its operations.



Speaking Nana Adjoa A. Sifa, CEO, Guzakuza, she stated that young women in Agribusiness find it difficult to scale due to factors like inadequate technical know-how, market access limitation and a lack of mentorship. Due to this Ignite, an Agri-business accelerator model for African young women in Agribusiness was started.

She also added that the sudden outbreak of the CoronaVirus Pandemic has hit most of their sponsors badly, hence their inability to fund this year's Ignite programme.



"We want to make this whole experience easier and make Ignite 2020 free for every woman in Agribusiness who needs it". Nana Adjoa A. Sifa explained.



According to her the crowdfunding will enable many young women in agribusiness on the African continent to build their own capacities, receive toolkits, relevant resources and a community of like-minded peers. In effect, they will be able to build disruptive agribusinesses that can withstand uncertainties and in effect be able to produce food for the world's population.



Since 2016, ignite has been heavily subsidised unto 90% by our corporate and individual sponsors.

Source: Guzakuza

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.