HR tips on how to ensure productivity in SMEs

Group Head of Human Resources at First Bank-Nigeria, Rosie Ebe Arthur, has talked about some important things that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) can look at to ensure that the business is at its highest level of productivity.

In an interview with Comfort Ocran on e.TV Ghana’s Springboard Hangout show, she sighted that first of all, for an SME to be able to generate the maximum level of productivity, it is very important for these business owners to have clarity on their vision and draw a feasible strategy.



She continued, “You need a strategy and you also need to have people with skills, not just jobs. There’s been a slight shift and now you find people asking if the university degree is necessary because now we’re looking at skills. You need to have people who are willing to go the extra mile so your productivity should be more than just the skill, it should be engagement”.

Questioned about how employees or business owners can keep their employees engaged and how they can empower employees to want to go the extra mile for the organization, she answered that one must be ready to invest to make sure that employees stay ahead of the game and own their career.



By so doing, they feel comfortable on the job and they do not hesitate to treat it like their own, hence generating maximum productivity.