Halting of cocoa roads project part of government's turnaround strategy - COCOBOD

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer

Ghana Cocoa board has clarified that the decision to halt the construction of Cocoa roads is part of the turnaround strategy by the government.

The Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo is quoted as saying, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union (EU) instructed the stoppage but the quotation the Board says was inaccurate.



However, Mr Aidoo indicated that those were concerns that had been raised in conversations earlier indicating that, the IMF were of the view that despite the need for motorable roads, the board’s financial situation requires that it limits its exposures.



COCOBOD has over the years been involved in the construction of roads as a means of facilitating the transportation of Agro inputs as well as cocoa beans to and from farming communities and also improving the livelihood of cocoa farmers who constitute the base of the cocoa industry.



Mr Aidoo further explained that COCOBOD will continue with already awarded roads in order to bring relief to the farmers in those communities and also ensure Agro inputs get to the farmers on time.



“The former western regional minister says, it is worrying that an experience he shared with the audience, going back in 2001 when he assumed office as a young energetic regional minister, about the need and importance of fixing cocoa roads, has been taken out of context and rather presented as if it was the current state of roads,” a source at COCOBOD told GhanaWeb.



Mr Aidoo narrated a past incident where a woman who was in labour many years ago had to be carried in a hammock and travelled many kilometres and in the end, could not survive.

"I have had the experience where a woman, who was in labour and couldn't deliver, had to be carried in a hammock and travelled over 28 kilometres and couldn't survive.



"And, when we look at the countryside to see how our cocoa farmers struggle to access health delivery, you will be touched to do something; and that is why, as an institution, it is important to bring health services and facilities as closer to these farmers as possible".



