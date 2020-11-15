Harlequin Oil and Gas Company to sponsor more development programmes

The company was adjudged the 'Indigenous Company of the Year Award'

Mr. Frederick Hermann Hesse-Tetteh, Harlequin Oil and Gas (HOG), a Ghanaian Owned Engineering Services Company says it will continue to employ a considerable number of permanent staff from the Western Region.

He said the Company would also sponsor development programmes that train fresh graduates, young engineers and technicians in various competencies annually.



Mr Hesse-Tetteh gave the assurance after the Company was adjudged the "Indigenous Company of the Year Award (upstream)” at the 7th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Award (GOGA) in Accra.



GOGA is organised by Xodus Communications Limited to showcase Company’s activities and achievements in the past year and reward excellence in Standards and Stewardship, Health and Safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and more.



By virtue of HOG’s commitment to excellence in service delivery, adherence to international Quality, Health, Safety, Environment standards, and the professional development of Ghanaians within their community, the Company picked up a second award this year to honour its accomplishments in the upstream Oil and Gas sector.



He said, “We are proud to say over 90 per cent of our highly skilled employees are Ghanaians, and we intend to develop our skill sets through on the job training, HSE training, new equipment training and professional development.”



He said the award would energize Management to strive to be the West African oil and gas engineering Service Company of choice, offering a unique array of services for the benefit of the industry.

He said in April this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Oil and Gas Year, a prestigious oil & gas journal with global footprints also recognized Harlequin Oil and Gas and adjudged the company as the “Local Content Achievement Company of the Year 2020”.



Mr. Daniel Christopher Hesse-Tetteh said, “Harlequin aims to set the benchmark for engineering in West Africa."



He said as a result of its relentless efforts to deliver projects on time with no defects, to the highest international standards of quality, the Company has become the preferred indigenous engineering service company.



He dedicated the award to the staff, whose hard work and innovation enabled HOG to deliver excellence to its clients and be recognised by GOGA.



A cross-section of oil and gas players and stakeholders from government, upstream, midstream, downstream, regulators, civil society, financial institutions, and insurers, among others, are recognised and awarded.