Harness free zones concept to build a vibrant economy - Prof. Jimin Wang

Ghana must harness the free zones concept to build a vibrant economy

Ghana should harness the free zones concept to build a vibrant economy and create jobs for the youth, the Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, Professor Jimin Wang, has stated.

He said China used the same system to build vibrant industries and developed her economy.



Prof. Wang stated this in Accra on Wednesday at a media professional training on Africa/Ghana-China relations.



It was organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) and the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana and the University of Ghana.



The free zone is a programme in which companies which operate in particular zones or areas are given tax holidays.



Professor Wang said the free zones concept could help improve the socio-economic development of the country.

He said Ghana could produce under free zones concept to export to other parts of the world.



Prof. Wang said Ghana was at critical moment of its development and the youth must venture to the private sector and create their own businesses.



He said his outfit would continue to attract more businesses and investment into the country to help create jobs for the youth.



“The youth is the pillar of the country and jobs must be created for them to do,” Prof. Wang stated.



In line with his outfit’s programme and move to create jobs for youth, he said the Institute organised a job fair at the University of Ghana for the youth.

Prof. Wang said the Institute would organise an Innovation Competition to set up their own business.



The Executive Director of ACCPA, Paul Frimpong said China had been a good partner of Ghana and Africa.



He said China was the leading trading partner of Ghana and Africa.



Mr Frimpong said China also continue to provide financial assistance to Ghana to meet her development needs.



He said China was not in Africa to exploit it but support her socio-economic development.

Mr Frimpong said China could not be solely blamed for the galamsey activities in the country.



Senior Research Fellow of ACCPA, Dr. Isaac Ankrah called on the media to write positive stories on both Ghana and China.



That, he said would help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.



Dr Ankrah said the tagging of Chinese nationals on the 'galamsey' menace was not the best and would promote cordial bilateral and diplomatic relationship between the two countries.