Hassan Ayariga blames traders for continuous increase in food prices

APC Founder and Leader, Hassan Ayariga

The Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Dr. Hassan Ayariga has blamed the trading community for irregular price variability in Ghana.

He has condemned the way and manner prices of commodities have been arbitrarily manipulated by traders making life awful for the masses.



The prices of some key commodities in the country have been on the rise and the cost of food has increased astronomically.



The traders have blamed it on international market prices, hikes on petroleum products and the level of the Cedi depreciation to foreign currencies.



Already, Ghanaians are bearing the brunt of the tensions on the price of fuel which in turn had had a huge impact on people’s livelihood.



Hassan Ayariga speaking in an interview with Onua TV on Thursday, October 27, 2022 took a swipe at business people and traders for hoarding and stocking their wares to sell at high prices whenever there is a fuel hike.

He stressed that even though the government has failed, he believes the citizens are also taking advantage of the economic situation to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor.



“If you look at the economic situation, the prices of goods and services in the market, the rate at which the vendors and traders are manipulating the prices of goods and services is alarming.



“People are taking advantage of the failure of the government to increase prices of goods and services which are not even proportionate to the dollar.



“Go to the market and you will be shocked at the rate at which people have increased the prices of their goods, and when you ask them they say the dollar but it is not everything that we use the dollar to buy,” he observed.



The founder of APC insisted it is the citizenry that are destroying the country not the government as perceived by many stressing the need for the business community to be careful about price volatility.

He has urged the government to initiate a price guarantee system to help control the price of goods and services in the market as well as to bar people from outrageously increasing prices of commodities.



Mr. Hassan Ayariga equally lauded the majority side in Parliament for demanding the removal of the Finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen.



He maintained the economic team has failed hence the need for President Akufo-Addo to relieve them of their duties with immediate effect.