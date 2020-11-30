Herbal, shrine centres asked to register their businesses

Tongo-Tengzuk Cultural Landscape and Sacred Shrines

Dr Anthony Normeshie, former National President of Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine (GAFRAM), has cautioned operators of herbal and shrine centres in the country to register their businesses with the Registrar General’s Department.

He mentioned other certifications to include those from the Food and Drugs Authority and the Ghana Standards Authority.



Dr Normeshie explained that to become a member of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) one needed to acquire a TMPC license to operate.



The Traditional Doctor gave the warning when interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Owuram in the West Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.



Dr Normeshie said there were several inspections and enforcement exercise by Statutory Regulatory Agencies under the MoH, which were mandated to oversee the affairs of wellness centres.



The Traditional Doctor listed those included in the acquisition of these valid documents as chemical sellers, medical herbalists, healing and prayer camp operators, mallams, Traditional Birth Attendants (TBA) and herbal medicine manufacturers.



He said when herbalists in the country registered and renewed their licenses, it would ensure lawful operations of their businesses, adding that, they should also uphold good standards to help build public confidence in their work.

“It is when herbal centres are duly registered that their careers would be respected on the local and international markets and also boost their businesses,” he advised.



He said standards were critical and the basis of it was to promote the health and safety of clients.



He said effective regulation of advertisement of medicines and treatment of ailments at the information centres would help protect the health of the public and to reduce deaths.



Dr Normeshie called on concerned law enforcement agencies on medicines and the treatment of diseases to endeavour to apprehend unscrupulous elements, who put in advertisements and those who advertise at their information centres.



He said such advertisements were in gross breach of the laws since they were not approved for treatment, prevention and cure for serious ailments that threatened the health and safety of patients.