Here are 20 countries Ghanaian passport holders can travel to without visa

Visa

Ghanaians who would want to explore other countries have a total of 64 visa-free countries to choose from.

These countries only demand that tourists and visitors hold a Ghanaian passport.



However, even though these countries have a visa-free travel policy, most of them have a strict policy on the duration of stay.



Last year, South Africa began its visa-free travel policy for Ghanaians but those who wish to stay in the country for more than three months must apply for a visa.



It is therefore important to check the requirements of stay for each country before deciding to visit.



1. Bangladesh



2. Barbados

3. Benin



4. British Virgin Island



5. Burkina Faso



6. Cape Verde



7. Cook Islands



8. Cote D’Ivoire

9. Dominica



10. Eswatini



11. Fiji



12. Gambia



13. South Africa



14. Guinea

15. Guinea-Bissau



16. Guyana



17. Jamaica



18. Kenya



19. Mauritius



20. Singapore

SSD/OGB



Watch a recap of business stories below::







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel