Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, a Domestic Debt Exchange Programme report released showed that 23 banks in Ghana were likely to lose GH¢6.1 billion.

This is a result of the reduced coupon rate and the extension of the maturity period from 5 to 15 years.

Also, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected more doom for the Ghanaian economy as international reserves have become almost empty.

The projection by IMF contrasts that of the Bank of Ghana Summary of Economic and Financial Data which estimated Ghana's reserves to about 2.7 months of import cover in 2023.

On job creation, Vice President, Dr Mahamanudu Bawumia, has said his government has created 2 million jobs for the youth in the last 6 years despite the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He made this known during the Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Stars Square in Accra on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

On revenue generation, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, cal.

In his view, the business of winning souls has become lucrative and tax exemptions these churches enjoy must be revoked.

