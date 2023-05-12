0
Menu
Business

Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Video Archive
Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, Ghana's inflation rate dropped to 41.2% in April 2023.

This was announced by Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, at a press briefing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Also, Fitch Solutions has projected that the Ghana Cedi will end 2023 at GH¢12.40.

This makes the rate of depreciation lower than the 38% recorded last year.

On the recent power outages, the Ghana Grid Company has said it was a result of a gas supply challenge from Nigeria.

The Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh, in an interview with Citi News explained that the gas supply challenges led to the inability of the generating plants to operate well.

She stated that her outfit has put in some effort to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate.

This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: