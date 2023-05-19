0
Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In business this week, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said he will restore licenses of banks that were wrongly collapsed if given the nod.

He made the promise while delivering his formal acceptance speech on May 15, 2023.

On tariff hikes, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an increment in tariffs for electricity and natural gas by 18.36%.

According to the Commission, the move is to avert power outages, otherwise known as dumsor which could harm individuals and businesses.

Meanwhile, IMF has approved Ghana's request for $3 billion bailout programme.

The Minister of State in charge of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, had disclosed that the International Monetary Fund will likely approve the first tranche of the $600 million loan for Ghana by Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.





