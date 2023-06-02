Here are business stories that made headlines this week

In business this week, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Akpeloo, made a case for businesses that import raw materials to be exempted from the payment of import taxes at the port.

Mr Akpeloo, in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante indicated that the taxes paid at the port have become increasingly too high as businesses pay VAT on both imported raw materials and finished products.



Also, dumsor looms as IPPs threaten to cut power supply from the national grid by June 30, 2023.



Government is said to owe the Independent Power Producers an amount of $1.630 billion as of April 2023.



The IPPs consist of Twin City Energy, AKSA, Karpowership, Sunon Asogli, CenPower and Cenit.



Elon Musk regained the title of the world’s wealthiest person on June 1, 2023.

The Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer surpassed luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault on Wednesday after shares of Arnault’s LVMH fell 2.6% in Paris trading.



