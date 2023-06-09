0
Here are business stories that made headlines this week

Fri, 9 Jun 2023

In business this week, Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said it is about time Africa doubles its job creation capacity.

According to him, only three to four million jobs were created yearly despite the twelve million young Africans produced for the job market.

On the IMF loan, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the programme with the Bretton Wood institution will help the country to recover from its current economic crisis.

He said the IMF deal aims at restoring the county's macroeconomic stability.

On the usage of COVID-19 funds, the country director of Word Bank to Ghana, Pierre Frank Laporte, said the World Bank was satisfied with Ghana's spending of over $430million in COVID-19 funds.

He stressed that government of Ghana did not misuse the COVID-19 funds.

This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante.



