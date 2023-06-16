Here are business stories that made headlines this week

In business this week, Ghana’s local currency rating has been upgraded from Ca to Caa3.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Ghana’s outlook is also stable.



The upgrade was due to the completion of government’s primary local currency debt restructuring which has reduced future losses on local currency debt.



On money-related matters, the Bank of Ghana has warned against taking loans from over 97 unlicensed online loan applications.



According to the Central Bank, the influx of these loan apps were in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).



On treasury bills, pressure mounts as demand for T-bills falls short of issuance target.



According to reports, investors showed reduced momentum in their demand for 91- to 364-day bills, raising concerns about the treasury’s ability to meet its debt obligations amid tighter liquidity conditions in the market.

Ernestina Serwaa Asante hosted this week's BizHeadlines.







ESA/FNOQ