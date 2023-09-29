Here are business stories that made headlines this week

This week, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana kept the monetary policy rate unchanged at 30 percent.

Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison, attributed the decision to all core inflation measures trending downwards, indicating continued easing of underlying inflationary pressures.



Also, Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, presented a private member bill proposing an amendment to remove the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on menstrual hygiene products to parliament.



The proposed bill also seeks to push for the reclassification of the 20 per cent import tax on final consumer goods to zero-rated essential social goods.



Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, said he is the only leader who can guarantee the economic and industrial transformation of Ghana.



He made this known when he announced his resignation from the governing New Patriotic Party.

The Tanker Drivers Union has said it is a threat to their business if Chinese refinery, Sentuo Oil, continues to offload fuel locally.



According to a member of the Union who spoke to JoyNews, the drivers will stop the transportation of fuel across the country if the act continues.



