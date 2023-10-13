Here are business stories that made headlines this week

On the domestic from of business this week, Government through the Ministry of Finance is seeking to comprehensively redesign the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

The move forms part of government’s Medium Term Revenue Strategy seeking to revamp and optimize the taxation policy for much better effectiveness and efficiency.



Also in the past week, Ghana's inflation dropped to 38.1% in September from 40.1 percent in August this year.



Figures from the Ghana Statistical Service showed both food and non-food inflation dropped to 49.4 percent and 29.3 percent respectively for September 2023.



Additionally, inflation for locally produced items stood at 37.3 percent while that of imported items was around 39.9 percent.



Meanwhile, Former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

His sentence comes after he failed to pay GH¢90 million to the state as directed by the court.



Per the High Court's judgment, he was supposed to have paid GH¢20 million of the GH¢60 million restitution by April 28, 2023, and pay the rest by the end of December 2023.



This week's BizHeadlines was hosted by Mawuli Ahorlumegah.



Watch the video below



