Here are business stories that made headlines this week

In business this week, the Producer Price Inflation for the month of September reduced to 25.1%.

This was announced by Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim, at a press briefing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said Ghana still remains the second biggest economy in West Africa.



He emphasized the fact that people tend to forget Ghana’s credentials on the continent, however, if the current rate of credit increased even marginally, Ghana would do better.



On the recent Akosombo, Kpong dam spillage, Hydrological engineer, Ing. Wise Ametefe, said the spillage of the dams was a result of engineering failure.



According to him, the unfortunate incident can be linked to the lack of coordination among agencies within the Volta Basin responsible for the smooth running of the dams.

Ing. Ametefe stressed that what is happening is purely hydrological.



