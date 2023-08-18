Here are business stories that topped the trends this week

In business this week, prices of petrol and diesel inched up following price adjustments for the second pricing window of August this year.

Some Oil Marketing Companies in the country are now selling petrol at GH¢13.50 while diesel GH¢13.90 per litre.



Bloomberg has also reported that Ghana is unlikely to fulfill all cocoa contracts after posting weak cocoa harvest for a second crop season.



The portal explained that the country is expected to experience the lowest cocoa output in 13 years in the season that ends next month [September] forcing Ghana to postpone about 44,000 tonnes of cocoa shipments to future seasons.



The move is, however, projected to result in global shortages as Ghana leads as the second largest producer of cocoa in the world.



The week also saw the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey lambasting illegal activities taking place the Passport Office in Accra.

According to her, some persons working with staff within the Office are swindling applicants of huge sums of money in order to get their passports.



Meanwhile, the Managing Director of state-owned Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resigned from the position after 18 months.



In a statement issued to the president, and dated Friday August 11, 2023, Jerry Kofi Hinson indicated that the move has become necessary because of unforeseen health circumstances.



He however highlighted that the Board of Directors and Management have since undertaken the task of ‘identifying a suitable entity to partner TOR to revamp its operations in a sustainable and profitable way’.



This entity, according to him, will subsequently go through various approval stages prior to receiving final approval.









MA/NOQ