5
Menu
Business

Here are some countries that have ‘stopped’ using the US dollar for trade

US Dollar DollarNotes1212121212.jpeg US dollar

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The US greenback has been considered one of the most powerful currencies in the world.

But in recent times, some countries have made the decision to de-dollarize.

De-dollarisation refers to countries reducing their dependence on the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, medium of exchange, or as a unit of account.

Developed economies like China and Russia currently trade in their own currencies.

Also, Brazil has dropped the dollar in bilateral trade.

According to geopoliticaleconomy.com, the UAE is selling China its gas in yuan through a French company.

On the other hand, Southeast Asian nations in ASEAN are de-dollarizing their trade and promoting local payment systems.

Currently, an African country, Kenya, is buying Persian Gulf oil with its own currency.

With Ghana in perspective, how long could it take for Ghana to follow this path?

Ghana’s current economic crisis is largely due to the fact that it has been shut out of the international capital market.

This means that the inflow of foreign currency, especially the dollar, has reduced significantly. The government has, however, been relying heavily on Treasury bills.

De-dollarization could be a solution to the depreciation of Ghana’s currency in the long run.

This is because trading in one’s own currency reduces one’s exposure to currency risks and external global shocks.

SSD/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: