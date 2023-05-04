Here are the top 10 non-traditional export products for 2022

Some of the non-traditional products

Ghana is noted to be a large exporter of mineral ores, timber, and cocoa beans but the country also exports non-traditional products to both African and global economies.

In the latest report on the analysis of the 2022 non-traditional export statistics, the Chief Executive of Ghana Export and Promotion Authority (GEPA), Afua Asabea Asare, stated that Ghana witnessed a 6% increment in the non-traditional export (NTE) earnings for 2022.



She cited cocoa paste, cashew nuts, aluminium sheets, canned tuna, natural rubber sheets, cocoa powder, shea oil, among the non-traditional export products for last year.



Afua Asabea Asare further indicated that cocoa paste emerged as the highest earner as it raked in US$520.3 million.



Cashew nuts, on the other hand, earned the country US$294.2 million.



She noted that the cumulative value of the top 10 NTE products was US$2,150,085,426, representing 60.9% of the total NTE earnings in 2022.

Below are the top 10 non-traditional export products for 2022:



Cocoa paste



Cashew nuts



Cocoa butter



Iron and steel circles, rods, sheets, billets

Articles of plastics



Aluminium plates, sheets and coils



Canned tuna



Natural rubber sheets



Cocoa powder

Shea oil



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of Ghana Export and Promotion Authority (GEPA), Afua Asabea Asare, commended the efforts of individuals within the export value chain for their hard work.



Their hard work, she said, was what contributed to the positive outcome of the 2022 NTE statistics.



