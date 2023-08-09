Here are the top five richest families in Ghana in 2023

It is always interesting to learn about the individuals and institutions that have a high net worth in Ghana.

These individuals are usually popular businessmen who own various businesses both in Ghana and internationally.



In 2023, there are families in Ghana whose net worth is above a billion dollars.



Here are the top five richest families in Ghana as detailed by AfricaReloaded on Youtube.



1. Despite Family



The Despite family has a net worth of US$1 billion. The patriarch, Osei Kwame Despite is a media mogul and businessman. Despite is the CEO of Despite Firm Ltd, a trading company with multiple subsidiaries in the media industry.

2. Jonah Family



The Jonah family has a net worth of US$1.2 billion. The family’s patriarch Samuel Jonah is the founder of the Jonah Capital Group among other businesses. He formerly served as the CEO of Ashanti Goldfields.



3. Addo Kufuor Family



This family, whose patriarch is a politician and physician has a net worth of US$1.2 billion.



4. Taricone Family

This family owns various businesses in Ghana with a net worth of US$1.3 billion. Ernest Taricone is the founder of Trasacco Group.



5. Ampofo family



This is the richest family in Ghana currently with a net worth of US$1.46 billion dollars. Charles Ampofo is the Chairman of the Ashanti Goldfields company.



He is also the founder and CEO of the Kampac Group, a firm that deals with oil transactions in Dubai and the Philippines. He is also the owner of Kampac Travels, Kampac Resources, Kampac Properties, Kampac Telecom, and Kampas Flora.



