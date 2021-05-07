Here is how much gold, cocoa are selling to close the trade week

Gold ended the trade week with a +18.75% of price change on the market

On the commodities market, as of today, May 7, 2021, the price of crude oil closed the trading week at sixty-four dollars, sixty cents ($64.60) as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, forty-three cents ($65.43).

Gold is trading at one thousand eight hundred and thirty-three dollars and ninety-three cents ($1,833.93) as compared to yesterday’s trading of ($1,790.20) one thousand seven hundred and ninety dollars, twenty cents.



Cocoa is trading at two thousand three hundred and seventy-two cents ($2,372.00) as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and fifty-four dollars ($2,354.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-eight dollars, ninety-four cents ($88.94) as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-six dollars, twenty-three cents ($86.23).



And Coffee is trading at one hundred and fifty dollars and ninety-five cents ($150.95) as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and forty-nine dollars ($149.00).