Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of June 2

The Ghana cedi

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7472

• It maintained its trade value against the Pounds Sterling of 8.1441mid-rate



• Euro went up at a mid-rate of 7.0399



On the interbank board today, June 2, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7443 and a selling price of 5.7501 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7444 and a selling price of 5.7502.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1397 and a selling price of 8.1484 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1628 and a selling price of 8.1716.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0364 and a selling price of 7.0433 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0230 and a selling price of 7.0305.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4174 and a selling price of 0.4178 compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4175 and a selling price of 0.4179.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3565 and a selling price of 71.4017 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3605 and a selling price of 71.6998.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.1321 and a selling price of 93.2234 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.3016 and a selling price of 93.4013.