Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 20

The cedi was stable on May 20, 2021 on the market

On the interbank board today May 20, 2021, the Ghana Cedi trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7276 and a selling of 5.7334 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 5.7276 and a selling price of 5.7334.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1092 and a selling price of 8.1184 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 8.1235 and a selling price of 8.1322.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9997 and a selling price of 7.0071 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.9910 and a selling price of 6.9985.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4076 and a selling price of 0.4081 as compared to yesterday's buying price of 0.4086 and a selling price of 0.4090 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4058 and a selling price of 0.4062.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6342 and a selling price of 71.6709 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.6011 and a selling price of 71.7058.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.6132 and a selling price of 93.7122 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 93.7282 and a selling price of 93.8288.