Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 25

The cedi traded against the dollar at a midrate of 5.7325

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a midrate of 5.7325

• It maintained it trade value against the pounds Sterling of 8.1101 mid-rate



• Euro went up slightly at a mid-rate of 6.9990



On the interbank board today, May 25, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7296 and a selling price of 5.7354 as compared to yesterday’s trading of buying price of 5.7286 and a selling price of 5.7344.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1057 and a selling price of 8.1144 as compared to yesterday trading of a buying price of 8.1158 and a selling price 8.1244.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9955 and a selling price of 7.0024 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9831 and a selling price of 6.9894.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4113 and a selling price of 0.4117 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4113 and a selling price of 0.4116.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.7314 and a selling price of 71.7314 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.7090 and a selling price of 72.0579.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.6760 and a selling price of 93.7684 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.8503 and a selling price of 93.9349.