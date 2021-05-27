Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 27

Euro dropped down at a mid-rate of 7.0096

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7360

• It maintained its trade value against the pounds Sterling of 8.1041 mid-rate



On the interbank board today, May 27, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7331 and a selling of 5.7389 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7316 and a selling price of 5.7374.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0998 and a selling 8.1084 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0994 and a selling price of 8.1080.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 7.0061 and a selling price of 7.0130 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0179 and a selling price of 7.0248.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4162 and a selling price of 0.4166 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4138 and a selling price of 0.4142.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4854 and a selling price of 71.6667 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.5477 and a selling price of 71.6104.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.5344 and a selling price of 93.6266 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.3773 and a selling price of 93.4691.