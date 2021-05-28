Here is how the cedi is performing against foreign currencies as of May 28

Euro dropped down at a mid-rate of 6.9969

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7360

• It maintained its trade value against the pounds Sterling of 8.1391 mid-rate



• Euro dropped down at a mid-rate of 6.9969



On the interbank board today, May 28, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7331 and a selling 5.7389 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7331 and a selling of 5.7389 to close the 22nd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year.



It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1347 and a selling price of 8.1435 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0998 and a selling 8.1084.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9934 and a selling price of 7.0003 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0061 and a selling price of 7.0130.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4167 and a selling price of 0.4171 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4162 and a selling price of 0.4166.



Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6527 and a selling price of 72.0014 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.4854 and a selling price of 71.6667.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 93.7041 and a selling price of 93.7966 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.5344 and a selling price of 93.6266.