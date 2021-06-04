Here is how the cedi is performing against major foreign currencies as of June 4

It maintained its trade value against the Pounds Sterling at 8.1111 mid-rate

• The cedi traded against the dollar at a mid-rate of 5.7470

• The Euro, however, dropped at a mid-rate of 6.9758



On the interbank board today, June 4, 2021, the Ghana cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7441 cedis and a selling price of 5.7499 to close the 22nd trade week of the 2021 fiscal year. This is compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7443 and a selling price of 5.7501.



Against the Pound Sterling, the cedi is trading at a buying price of 8.1067 and a selling price of 8.1154 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.1449 and a selling price of 8.1536.

The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9723 and a selling price of 6.9792 down from yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.0178 and a selling price of 7.0247.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4224 and a selling price of 0.4228 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4226 and a selling price of 0.4230.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.3346 and a selling price of 71.5034 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3965 and a selling price of 71.4539.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 93.9874 and a selling price of 94.0804 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 93.3786 and a selling price of 93.4705.