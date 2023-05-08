Here is how to check status of 2024 US Visa Lottery application

File photo

The US Embassy in Ghana announced on May 6, 2023 via its social media handles that its "Diversity Visa 2024 selections are now available!"

It meant that applicants accepted to apply for visas under what is widely known as the US Visa Lottery were ready.



The embassy explained, however, that the selection did not guarantee a visa or an interview. Meaning applicants had to go through further processes to get a visa.



"This is the ONLY way to check if you have been selected. Selection does not guarantee a visa or an interview," the Embassy's post read in part.



The embassy also directed applicants to check the status of their application via a US Department of State website, wherein they had to fill in some details to know whether or not they had been successful.



The process of verification is as follows:



▪ Log-on to - Electronic Diversity Visa

Entrant Status Check: 5.8



▪ Confirmation number or code issued when you registered for the program.



▪ Surnames as written in the electronic entry form.



▪ Birth year, with all four digits.



▪ Authentication code indicated by the website.



Find a pdf copy of the said webpage below:





Fee hike for certain categories of visas effective May 30



Meanwhile, effective May 30, 2023, non-immigrant visa fees will be revised upwards by the United States of America Embassy in Accra.



This means that B1/B2 visas for business and tourist travel, F visas for international students, J exchange visitor visas, and other visa classes not requiring a petition will increase from $160 to $185.



On the other hand, petition-based non-immigrants who fall within (H, L, O, P, Q, and R) categories will pay fees of $205 instead of the previous $190.



According to the US Embassy, the move, which will take effect at all U.S embassies and consulates around the world, was established by the Department of State in Washington, D.C.

Persons who apply before May 30 and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day of payment will, however, not be affected by the change.



“Fees are increasing for new visa applications as of May 30, 2023, only. Applicants who pay the visa fee before May 30, 2023, and schedule an interview within 365 days of the day payment is made are not affected by this change.



“There is no requirement for the interview to actually occur during that 365-day period, applicants must just take the step of scheduling an appointment within 365 days,” the US embassy in Ghana said.



